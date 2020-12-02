Skip to Content
Kelly welcomed to Senate by colleagues

Democratic leaders take to social media to express congratulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's newest U.S. Senator received a warm welcome from his new colleagues in Congress after he took the Oath of Office on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Fellow Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema tweeted this after escorting Mark Kelly to the Senate floor to take his oath of office:

Congressman Raul Grijalva said he looks forward to collaborating with Kelly:

California's senior senator, Diane Feinstein, also expressed her desire to work with him.

The Senate Minority Leader honored Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in his congratulatory message:

Sen. Kelly also enjoyed a warm welcome from both the President-elect and the Vice President-elect.

