Kelly welcomed to Senate by colleagues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's newest U.S. Senator received a warm welcome from his new colleagues in Congress after he took the Oath of Office on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Fellow Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema tweeted this after escorting Mark Kelly to the Senate floor to take his oath of office:

I look forward to partnering with @SenMarkKelly to cut through Washington dysfunction and deliver results for everyday Arizonans - and I am confident Mark will uphold the Arizona values of seeking common ground and putting country above party. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) December 2, 2020

Congressman Raul Grijalva said he looks forward to collaborating with Kelly:

Congrats to Arizona's newest Senator, @SenMarkKelly on being sworn in today.



He'll be a great voice in the Senate to fight for #COVID19 relief for Arizona families, workers, and small businesses, and I look forward to working with him on the issues Arizonans care about most. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) December 2, 2020

California's senior senator, Diane Feinstein, also expressed her desire to work with him.

Welcome and congratulations to @SenMarkKelly on his swearing in today. We’re pleased to have you in the Senate and I can’t wait to work together on issues important to us both. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 2, 2020

The Senate Minority Leader honored Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in his congratulatory message:

As Mark Kelly says—Gabby Giffords was the 1st family member in Congress



Navy Captain

Astronaut

This may not be a role Mark expected



But after tragedy—we're inspired by Gabby’s recovery & the courage it took their family to re-enter public service



Welcome aboard, @SenMarkKelly! pic.twitter.com/7Rk8gZiwr6 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 2, 2020

Sen. Kelly also enjoyed a warm welcome from both the President-elect and the Vice President-elect.

Congratulations to the newest United States Senator @SenMarkKelly. I know he’ll serve the people of Arizona well, and I look forward to working together to build this country back better. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 2, 2020