Mark Kelly sworn in to U.S. Senate

Former astronaut assumes seat left vacant by death of John McCain

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an historic day for Arizona. For the first time in nearly 70-years, two Democrats now represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Former Navy fighter pilot and astronaut Mark Kelly took his Oath of Office Wednesday on the Senate floor. Kelly defeated appointed-incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in a November 3rd Special Election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of John McCain.

Senator-elect Mark Kelly was joined at his swearing in by friends and family including his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, his brother Scott, and his two daughters. Vice President Mike Pence swore him in using a Bible passed down from Gabby’s grandmother. Arizona Senator Kyrsten escorted him.

Kelly and his family took a moment Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Senator at his graveside at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Kelly is just the fourth astronaut to serve in Congress. He follows in the footsteps of Sen. John Glenn who served Ohio for decades after becoming the first American to orbit the Earth.