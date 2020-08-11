AZ Dems criticize VP Pence’s Arizona visit

Decision 2020

AZ Dems claim VP is distracting from President Trump's "reckless coronavirus response"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A busy day in politics, Tuesday.

Just as Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden made his big announcement of Kamala Harris as his Vice President-elect, VP Mike Pence was landing in Tuscon.

Pence greeted by none other than Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), all seen wearing masks.

The Vice President's two main reasons for stopping in, to accept the endorsement from the Arizona Association of Police, and to gain support for President Donald Trump from the Latter-Day Saints (LDS).

Pence was welcomed by some, but not by the Arizona Democratic Party.

Ahead of the VP's visit, the AZ Dems held a virtual press conference.

The group called Pence’s visit a distraction from President Trump’s "reckless coronavirus response."

Pence’s first stop, a Cops for Trump event, where he spoke on the Trump administration’s support for law enforcement, exclaiming, “We’ll always back the blue!”

However, the AZ Dems question the President’s view of justice, criticizing the lack of bipartisanship on the Supreme Court bench.

Representative Reginald Bolding, who is a House Democratic Whip and Ranking member and on the Arizona House Education Committee, said, “After 4 years, Trump has spent nearly staking the bench with extremely conservative judges.”

Tuesday, VP Pence praised the President for nominating all conservative federal judges, which Rep. Bolder says can have a generational effect.

The AZ Dems looks to former VP Joe Biden for change.

Bolder saying the democrats are expecting Biden to, “[Ensure] the bench looks just like the country. And making sure that he’s diversifying the bench”

Pence’s second stop while in the desert southwest, an LDS for Trump coalition.

The national co-chair of Latter-Day Saint Democrats of America, Rob Taber, says LDS does not support the President.

Taber views President Trump as racially and religiously divisive, which he considers against the tenets of his faith.

Taber accuses VP Pence of failing to correct President Trump when he makes anti-semitic and anti-black comments.

The party also discussed why they believe the President's response to COVID-19 has hurt working families, communities of color, and senior citizens.