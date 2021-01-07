Trump releases new statement on Twitter

2020 Presidential Election

President concedes election and describes march on Capitol as "heinous attack"

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump on Thursday evening released a new statement about the march on the U.S. Capitol following a rally hosted by the President.

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy." said Trump. "To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay."

Watch President Trump's video message here:

The President went on to say, now that Congress has certified the election results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. Instead saying, he called in the National Guard "immediately."

The President told his supporters he knows they're disappointed, but said “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”