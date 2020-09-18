VP Pence to make stop in Yuma

2020 Presidential Election

No public appearance scheduled

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA.com has learned Vice President Mike Pence will make an unexpected stop in Yuma Friday.

Air Force 2 was expected to touch down at MCAS Yuma some time around four in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Pence made pair of campaign stops in Arizona. The vice president appeared at Grand Canyon University at an event put on by a right-leaning Hispanic group. He then headed to a resort in the Phoenix-area city of Litchfield Park for a “Veterans for Trump” rally.

Pence's wife, Karen, and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, also visited the state this week. They're trying to shore up support in what's now considered a Battle Ground State ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

The vice president has no public appearances scheduled during the stop in Yuma. His son, Michael, serves in the U.S. Marine Corps and is stationed at MCAS Yuma.

Pence is expected to depart Yuma around 7:30 this evening.