Dancing for a Dream for a girl fighting leukemia

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The "Dancing for a Dream" charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

KYMA has partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

"I'm very happy because no one has ever done anything like this for me before. I'm very thankful," said Lindsay Ayala, who was diagnosed with leukemia eight months ago.

Her mom, Lorena Gonzalez, says the news has been tough to deal with.

"We were not expecting this. Like any other family doesn't expect an illness like this one," Gonzalez expressed.

The "Dancing for a Dream" competition is giving Lindsay's family the strength to keep fighting. Antonio Romeo Jr. is dancing to make Lindsay's dream come true, which is to travel to Cancun.

"As you starting meeting the families, and the needs that they have and what the organization, and the event has the capability of doing, it's an easy answer for us to participate and help in anyway we can," Romeo shared.

"Dancing for a Dream" will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in imperial. For more information, you can visit here.