Dancing for a Dream for a boy with leukemia

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dancing for a Dream charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

10-year-old Iker Ureña was diagnosed with leukemia in may 2022. His mother says the news changed their lives and now they have to split their time between doctors appointments and their regular duties.

“It changed our lives. We go to San Diego for treatment and we have a daughter. Now we have to be with him, with her and our jobs," said Iker Ureña's mother.

The Ureña family is thankful with the Dancing for a Dream participants because they bring hope to them and to the children in need.

"We are happy to see that there are good people taking care of the children especially those kids who suffer going under treatment, hospitals and medications," expressed Ureña's mother.

Iker’s dream is to go to disneyland.

Ashely and Shane Codding are dancing to make his dream come true.

“We are new to the community. Everything we can do to put ourselves into the community and actively be part of making a difference and making this a great place to live," said Ashley Codding.

Dancing for a Dream will be held on October 18 at cheval farms in imperial.

