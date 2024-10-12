Skip to Content
Dancing for a Dream

Dancing for a Dream for a boy who had Hodgkin lymphoma

By ,
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:45 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The "Dancing for a Dream" charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

KYMA has partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

"No one expects to receive that kind of news, we took him to the doctor hoping that it wasn’t something as bad but when we received the diagnosis it was devastating," said Rosario Guerrero, mother of Noah Navarro.

That diagnosis for Noah was Hodgkin lymphoma. Noah overcame his health condition and finished his treatment, but he will be under medical observation to prevent the disease from coming back.

Noah's family hopes he stays in good health.

"We wish he won't go through that pain again and us going through that sadness. We wish that it doesn’t happen again so he can move forward," Guerrero expressed.

Noah's dream was to overcome his health condition, and James Gonzalez is dancing to help his family with medical expenses.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to support individuals who are in need, and so we thought it was a good opportunity to have fun and support at the same time," Gonzalez shared.

"Dancing for a Dream" will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in imperial. For more information, you can visit here.

Article Topic Follows: Dancing for a Dream

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content