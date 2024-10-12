Dancing for a Dream for a boy who had Hodgkin lymphoma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The "Dancing for a Dream" charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

KYMA has partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

"No one expects to receive that kind of news, we took him to the doctor hoping that it wasn’t something as bad but when we received the diagnosis it was devastating," said Rosario Guerrero, mother of Noah Navarro.

That diagnosis for Noah was Hodgkin lymphoma. Noah overcame his health condition and finished his treatment, but he will be under medical observation to prevent the disease from coming back.

Noah's family hopes he stays in good health.

"We wish he won't go through that pain again and us going through that sadness. We wish that it doesn’t happen again so he can move forward," Guerrero expressed.

Noah's dream was to overcome his health condition, and James Gonzalez is dancing to help his family with medical expenses.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to support individuals who are in need, and so we thought it was a good opportunity to have fun and support at the same time," Gonzalez shared.

"Dancing for a Dream" will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in imperial. For more information, you can visit here.