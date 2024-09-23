Dancing for Imperial Valley girl with chronic health disorder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dancing for a Dream charity event helps out several children in the Imperial Valley who need medical health assistance.

We have partnered up with the non-profit to profile all of the contestants and who they are dancing in support of.

Isabella Araujo has cystic fibrosis, a chronic health disorder that affects the lungs, the digestive system and other organs in the body.

She has been fighting this disease her entire life.

"My mom is a very strong person, dealing with my health issues. It has been complicated because there was a time that for three years we went to the hospital very often, but now I feel better," said Isabella Araujo, whose dream is to travel to Paris.

Monica Villalobos is Isabella's mother.

She says there were very hard times in the past but today she feels much better.

"Once we were ten times in the hospital, we had to go almost every two weeks and it was overwhelming see her struggling like that," said Villalobos.

Alex Silva and Jessi Preciado are dancing to make her dream come true.

"This competition is a great event. It's a great way to give a little representation a little help that might need it. It’s fun and it’s a great cause," said dancer Alex Silva.

Isabella is very thankful for everyone involved with Dancing for a Dream because it’s a unique way to give back to the community.

"It’s very nice that they think about us. After all the pain and suffering we go through. They make us happy, it’s something beautiful," expressed Araujo.

Dancing for a Dream will be held on October 18 at Cheval Farms in Imperial.

