Two men injured following crash, investigation ongoing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left two men injured.

In a press release, the crash happened Sunday before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 3E and 88th Street (County 18th Street).

YPD says a 33-year-old man was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango southbound on Avenue 3E "attempting to make a lefthand turn onto 88th Street when it was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram Truck," which was driven by a 44-year-old man who was also traveling south and "was trying to pass on the left."

"The impact caused the truck to leave the roadway, knock down a power pole and roll," according to YPD.

Both men were taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries, YPD says while adding that the power was "significiantly disrupted in the area," and that Avenue 3E "was closed all night" as the power pole was being replaced.

While it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.