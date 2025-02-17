Yuma man uninjured following crash at Ninja Sushi

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a crash Monday morning.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of E. 16th Street when a 21-year-old man, driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger, crashed into the south side of Ninja Sushi, "causing significant damage to the building."

YPD says the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and that the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured.

However, YPD says a medical issue appeared to be a "contributing factor" in the crash, ruling out speed and alcohol.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.