One person dead following motorcycle crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. Monday in the area of E. Gila Ridge and Araby Road where a 41-year-old man, riding a 2008 Yamaha V Star motorcycle, was traveling westbound "when he attempted to pass two vehicles in a no passing zone."

YPD says a 58-year-old man, driving a 2025 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer, was also traveling westbound "ahead of the motorcycle on Gila Ridge Road and began to make a lefthand turn into a business when the motorcycle collided with it."

YPD says the motorcycle rider was taken to Onvida Health where he was later pronounced dead, and says no other injuries were reported.

While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, YPD says, "It is unknown if impairment is a factor at this time," and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.