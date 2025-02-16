Two people hospitalized following car crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A reckless driving incident Friday afternoon led to a serious crash, sending two people to the hospital and destroying a memorial at Amberly's Place.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), A 37-year-old man, driving a 2002 Dodge Ram, ran a stop sign in the area of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue, colliding with a 23-year-old man driving a 2020 Honda Accord.

YPD says the impact forced the Honda to collide with Amberly's Place, causing moderate damage and destroying a memorial outside the building.

Courtesy: Yuma Police Department

YPD also say the driver of the Dodge Ram had been driving recklessly through Pioneer Cemetery, causing significiant damage to a guard rail.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries, and will be booked into the Yuma County Detention Center once he's "medically cleared," YPD says while adding that the driver of the Honda Accord was taken to Onvida Health, but was later taken to a "Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries."

Investigators believe that speed and alcohol did play a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.