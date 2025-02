YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a traffic accident Sunday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, the crash happened at around 9:15 a.m. in the area of S. Fortuna and S. Frontage Roads.

Rural Metro says when crews arrived, they found a "multi-vehicle collision" involving five crews, prompting them to quickly stablize the vehicles and assess the occupants.

Rural Metro says no injuries were reported.