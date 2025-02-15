At least two dead in fiery tunnel crash in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least two people were dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Green River Tunnel along Interstate 80 in Green River, Wyoming, on Friday morning, February 14, according to officials.

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) said the crash occurred at 11.37 a.m. Mountain Time on the tunnel's westbound lane.

"Additional details on injuries and fatalities will be released once available," WYDOT said in a statement. "The scene has been contained, and the tunnel has been evacuated."

Speaking to local media, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) spokesman Jason Mower said that, after the crash, explosions could be heard coming from inside, threatening the structural integrity of the tunnel.

This footage, shot from the center of Green River, shows thick smoke billowing out from both ends of the tunnel.

The tunnel was shut down in both directions, as eastbound lanes of the tunnel were being used by first responders, and highway traffic was rerouted through Green River, WYDOT said.

In 2:00 p.m. statement online, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located about 14 miles east of Green River, said the hospital was providing care after a "mass casualty" incident, and requested that family or friends of patients avoid visiting the hospital.

"If you and your immediate family are not involved, please refrain from visiting the hospital unless it is an emergency," the facility said.

The hospital resumed normal operations about 2.5 hours later.

In an updated statement Saturday, WYDOT says, "There is no update on the number of fatalities or injuries."