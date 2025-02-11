Skip to Content
Crashes

Surveillance video captures plane crash at a Scottdale airport

By , ,
today at 5:45 AM
Published 5:57 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recent surveillance video shows the moment a jet crashed at the Scottsdale airport on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet aircraft veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

Two pilots and two passengers were on board the plane. Several people were injured.

A Tennessee-based lawyer for Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil said, in a statement, that the plane that crashed upon landing belongs to the singer, who was not on board.

Jet Pros is the owner of the Gulfstream plane that was struck. No one was on board that plane at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content