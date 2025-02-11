Surveillance video captures plane crash at a Scottdale airport

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recent surveillance video shows the moment a jet crashed at the Scottsdale airport on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet aircraft veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

Two pilots and two passengers were on board the plane. Several people were injured.

A Tennessee-based lawyer for Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil said, in a statement, that the plane that crashed upon landing belongs to the singer, who was not on board.

Jet Pros is the owner of the Gulfstream plane that was struck. No one was on board that plane at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway.