(KYMA, KECY) - Two airplanes have collided on a runway at an Arizona airport Monday afternoon.

CBS reports the planes crashed at Scottsdale Airport on February 10.

At least one person was killed, according to CBS local reports.

A bit after 2:30 p.m., a small jet crashed into another jet. One person was inside the jet for a longer period of time but was rescued.

CBS says three other people onboard were taken to a hospital.