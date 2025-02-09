41 killed in bus accident in southern Mexico

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 41 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck in Mexico this weekend.

Authorities say 48 people were on the bus, which caught fire after the crash.

Authorities also say the bus collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 38 passengers and two of the drivers, as well as the driver of the truck.

A charred metal frame is all that's left of the bus.

People who live nearby say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Central Saturday when they heard an explosion.

They rushed to the scene, but say there wasn't much they could do because of the flames.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash, and said that the condition of the other eight passengers have not been given at this time.