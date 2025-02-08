Skip to Content
Crashes

Potomac crash wreckage moved for examination

today at 10:39 AM
WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The removal of all major components of the American Airlines regional jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has been completed, and now wreckage is being transferred for additional examination.

According to reports from Unified Command, wreckage from the collision was moved for transfer to a hangar for additional examination by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as part of their ongoing investigation.

Crews continue to review and process debris data to develop priorities across the remaining debris field and further examine areas of interest.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), D.C. Fire and EMS, and fire and police departments from across the National Capitol region will also continue search efforts around the crash site to locate additional debris.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will assist in the additional search operations and had rescheduled its low-altitude flight to take place between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday.

NOAA will operate a fixed-wing aircraft equipped with LiDAR scanning technology over the Potomac River to scan for additional wreckage.

