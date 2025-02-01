7 dead, 19 injured in air ambulance crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person in a car is among several people killed in the air ambulance crash in Philadelphia on Friday.

The six people onboard the aircraft, including a pediatric patient and her mother, also perished.

"This was a medical transport plane that took off from our nearby, Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and it was only a float for a very short period of time before something went terribly wrong and it crashed," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Officials said Saturday that the number of injured victims on the ground also climbed to 19, and teams are still assessing the scene, including impacted dwellings and vehicles.

"Right now we are doing another, what we call a grid search of this entire roughly four to six block area, a very dense area, to ensure that we have found everything that we need to find, that we have checked in, as you heard the mayor say, with all of the residents, and we will continue to do that. We have teams who are going literally house by house, door to door, and also our license and inspections personnel are inspecting all of those dwellings, all the dwellings in the area, so we can be sure that we don't have other hidden damage or structural damage, and it is possible that we will still find that. We have a lot of unknowns about who was where on the streets of this neighborhood last night at the time of impact. So it will likely be days or more until we are able to definitively answer the question about the number of folks who perish in this tragedy and the outcome for those who are injured." Adam Thiel, Managing Director, City of Philadelphia

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.