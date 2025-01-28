Infant dies in rollover crash on State Route 86 near Brawley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An infant was pronounced dead after being ejected from a rollover crash on State Route 86 south of Brawley Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At about 4 p.m. on January 27, a Jeep Cherokee was heading southbound on State Route 86. The Jeep was driven by a 17-year-old girl and had two passengers; a 37-year-old woman and a six-day-old boy.

For an unknown reason, the Jeep drove off the roadway and hit a guardrail, causing a rollover onto the center median, according to CHP.

The two passengers were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where the 37-year-old woman sustained major injuries and the six-day-old boy was pronounced dead. The teenage driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say the teen driver was the only one who was restrained in the Jeep.