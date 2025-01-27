Boat carrying suspected migrants capsizes

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A boat carrying suspected migrants capsized in Ocean Beach over the weekend.

The 25-foot boat approached Saratoga Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A lifeguard witnessed the boat capsize as it neared the beach.

Nearby surfers helped those on the boat to get to shore where at least one individual was treated with CPR and lifesaving efforts.

Drone footage showed the boat from above, cruising towards the shore, making a slight left turn, then taking a wave to the side of the hull, which flipped it over.

"It was pretty scary. Definitely life-threatening to a lot of people. Not only to the people that were on the boat but also to the rescuers as well," said Korey Green, a witness.