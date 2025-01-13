One dead, one injured in wrong way crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says one person died in a crash Saturday morning.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of a black 2025 Honda Accord was driving east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8).

CHP said the driver of the Honda "traveled into the direct lane of travel of a gray 2014 Chevrolet Traverse," causing the Honda to crash into the left side of the Chevrolet as it "continued in an easterly direction" before crashing head-on with a white 2023 Freightliner Tractor.

CHP then said the Honda caught on fire and was "fully engulfed," and the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

Not only that, the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.