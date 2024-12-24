Two people hospitalized after being hit by a car in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Calexico and later flown out.

Investigators say the crash happened Monday evening at the intersection of Andrade Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says the injuries are unknown at this time but both pedestrians complained of pain.

Calexico police says the driver waited until law enforcement arrived to the scene.

Investigators say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This incident remains under investigation.

Karina Bazarte will have more information later this evening.