Small plane crashed into a golf course in California

today at 6:02 AM
Published 6:20 AM

CARSON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small plane made a crash-landing on a Carson, California golf course Sunday afternoon.

According to the LA County Fire, authorities responded to a call of a downed plane with two passengers onboard.

The plane was found upside down next to the driving range at the Victoria Golf Course.

Fortunately, authorities say the two people on board the plane were able to walk away from the wreckage.

No injuries were reported to people on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified and a hazardous material crew was also called in to help mitigate the fuel.

