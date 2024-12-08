Skip to Content
Crashes

10 people injured after an officer crashed his motorcycle into a crowd during a parade

By ,
today at 1:22 PM
Published 2:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A holiday parade in Southern California took a frightening turn when an officer crashed his motorcycle into the crowd.

The crash happened Saturday night in Palm Springs.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but video captured shows the terrifying moment the officer appears to accelerate toward parade attendees.

Ten people, including the officer and a two-year-old child, were injured. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries

California Highway Patrol is investigating.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content