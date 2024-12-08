10 people injured after an officer crashed his motorcycle into a crowd during a parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A holiday parade in Southern California took a frightening turn when an officer crashed his motorcycle into the crowd.

The crash happened Saturday night in Palm Springs.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but video captured shows the terrifying moment the officer appears to accelerate toward parade attendees.

Ten people, including the officer and a two-year-old child, were injured. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries

California Highway Patrol is investigating.