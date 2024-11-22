Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crash on E. County 14th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man was taken to OnVida Health following a car crash Friday morning, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

At about 4 a.m. on November 22, YCSO received a report about a crash in the area of E. County 14th Street and S. Avenue 4 3/4 E.

YCSO says a Ford F150 was going westbound on E. County 14th Street when the driver lost control and crashed into utility poles.

The driver of the vehicle, at 34-year-old Yuma man, was taken to OnVida Health with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation but YCSO says it is unknown if impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous