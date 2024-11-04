Small plane crashes on California highway

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it responded to a report of a small airplane landing on Highway 85 west of San Jose Monday morning.

According to the CHP, the single-engine plane landed in the southbound lanes of Highway 85 in suburban San Jose, initially blocking at least three lanes.

Officials said the plane, which was only occupied by the pilot, was running low on fuel.

No injuries were immediately reported.