Two people killed in powered parachute aircraft crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were killed Sunday evening in Nicholasville, Kentucky when their powered parachute aircraft flipped while landing.

According to Jessamine County coroner Michael Hughes, the two victims were identified as 72-year-old Michael David Murphy and 72-year-old Connie J. Murphy. The coroner also said they are believed to be a married couple.

Witnesses say they saw the aircraft going down in the field. Emergency crews responded to the scene and found the two victims.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.