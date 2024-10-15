CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into a coffee shop in California

TARZANA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Security video has been released showing the terrifying moments last Thursday when a car plowed into a Tarzana, California coffee shop.

In the video, the vehicle slam through the front of the business and come to rest in the middle of the business.

Police say eight people suffered minor injuries, including the 60-year-old driver, but no one was killed.

The owners of Enigma Coffee were in the shop with their two-year-old child at the time. They were also uninjured.

What caused the vehicle to veer off Ventura Boulevard is still under investigation.