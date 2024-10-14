Skip to Content
Crashes

One person dead, others injured after a train strikes a tree on tracks

today at 7:04 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A New Jersey Transit train operator died Monday morning after a River Line train struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks in Mansfield Township, Burlington County.

According to New Jersey Transit, the train was traveling south from Trenton when it hit the tree just north of Roebling Station shortly after 6:00am Eastern.

Officials have been updating the total number of passengers onboard the train and injuries throughout the morning.

As of 9:00am Eastern, NJ Transit said 42 people were on board at the time of the crash, and 23 of those riders were hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining 19 passengers on the train were transported from the scene by bus.

River Line service is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton, but a substitute bus service is available.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on X that he's been briefed on the accident, and offered his prayers "to all affected by this tragic incident."

Aerial footage showed the scene of the crash as New Jersey Transit Police assessed the damage.

A large tree truck was seen stuck underneath the front part of the damaged train.

