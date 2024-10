YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Police Department (YPD) vehicle was involved in a car accident Saturday afternoon.

According to YPD, the accident happened at around 2:36pm in the area of 24th Street and 1st Avenue.

A white Ford Explorer was also involved in the accident, according to YPD.

While it's not what led up to the accident, YPD says no injuries were reported.