One woman dead after a train hits her, investigation ongoing

today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a person being hit by a train on Friday.

In a press release, YPD responded to the area of South Gila Street at around 4:20pm, where they learned that a 45-year-old woman was on the railroad track when she was struck by a Union Pacific train.

YPD says the woman suffered "fatal injuries."

The investigation is ongoing, and YPD is asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

