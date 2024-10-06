Skip to Content
Crashes

Five people dead in car crash in Ohio, investigation ongoing

NBC
By
New
today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:36 AM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five people are dead after a crash overnight in southwest Ohio.

The two vehicle crash happened on State Route (SR) 28 around 1:30am Eastern in Clermont County, which is just east of Cincinnati.

One vehicle ended up in a ditch and the other remained on the roadway after the collision.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) and is listed in critical condition.

The highway patrol is heading up the investigation into this deadly accident.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash or who the victims are.

Crashes

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

