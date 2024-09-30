Skip to Content
ECFD responds to single-vehicle crash causing power outage

El Centro Fire Department
By ,
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:52 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

In a press release, the crash happened at 7:15am, at the intersection of Ross Avenue and 23rd Street, which resulted in "significant damage to a power pole."

The press release says the damaged pole required "extensive repairs that will cause intermittent power outages for 627 nearby residents."

The press release also says 108 residents were affected by the power outage while ECFD, along with the Imperial Irrigation District (IID), confirmed "no critical care patients are impacted by the outage."

Furthermore, the press release says the affected area "is located northwest of the La Brucherie Avenue and Ross Avenue intersection."

