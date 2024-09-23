Skip to Content
Crashes

At least one person is dead following a mid-air collision between two small planes

By ,
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:25 AM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot was killed during a mid-air collision involving two small planes over Los Angeles County.

Authorities say the planes collided early Sunday afternoon when a single engine plane hit another single engine plane over a remote area near Lancaster.

One plane crashed, but the other managed to land on a road nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says only the pilots were on board both aircraft, and there's no word on the condition of the pilot who survived.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the mid-air collision.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content