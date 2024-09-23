At least one person is dead following a mid-air collision between two small planes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot was killed during a mid-air collision involving two small planes over Los Angeles County.

Authorities say the planes collided early Sunday afternoon when a single engine plane hit another single engine plane over a remote area near Lancaster.

One plane crashed, but the other managed to land on a road nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says only the pilots were on board both aircraft, and there's no word on the condition of the pilot who survived.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the mid-air collision.