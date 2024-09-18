Skip to Content
Soda truck brings down utility poles in Yuma

today at 8:14 AM
Published 8:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Coca-Cola truck brought down three utility poles in Yuma on Tuesday.

Yuma police say it happened around noon.

The truck was making a right turn around Arizona Avenue and 26th Place when it ran into low-hanging wires, bringing down nearby utility poles.

Power in the area was out for about 20 minutes.

Arizona Public Service says the area had to be closed off for several hours while they brought down the damaged poles.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

