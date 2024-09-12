16-year-old boy in critical condition after car accident in San Luis, Mexico

SAN LUIS, Son. (T3) - A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition following a severe car accident in San Luis, Mexico. The accident happened on September 6 when the teen, identified as Fabian Moreno, collided with a trailer at a gas station.

Firefighters had to use specialized tools to rescue him from the wreckage.

Fabian was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he has undergone multiple surgeries. The primary focus of the surgeries has been to save his severely injured left arm. Unfortunately, his older brother, Carlos Moreno, shared that despite the doctor's best efforts, Fabian's arm could not be saved. Moreno conveyed the news that Fabian will have to undergo amputation.

In response to the medical expenses and the need for family support during Fabian's recovery, his family has set up a GoFundMe page. The funds raised will help cover medical costs and expenses for the family to remain by his side throughout his recovery process.

For more details and to support the family, visit their GoFundMe page here.