MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A severe car crash nearly destroys two vehicles on an Arizona highway.

The crash happened around 10:30am Saturday morning on Arizona Highway 85, just before mile marker 147.

Buckeye Valley Fire District and Arizona State Troopers were quick to the scene, redirecting traffic while assisting with the injured passengers.

One Arizona state trooper, Jim Aye, shared how this crash happened.

"The investigation now starting to look like it was a right away collision. One of the vehicles failed to stop at the stop sign on Narrow Moor, which is just to our east here, went through the intersection and was T-boned by the T-Bone, the white Chevy pickup that's off the road here just to the north of us," Aye explained.

Two people were taken to nearby area hospitals. Thankfully, both suffered only minor injuries.