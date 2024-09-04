Two cars went over a cliff following crash near San Francisco’s Cliff House

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A deadly car crash is under investigation in San Francisco after two cars went over a cliff near the city's historic Cliff House on Tuesday.

Rob Belli says he usually doesn't surf around the Cliff House, but he decided to surf in the area with a friend, and that's when he witnessed the unthinkable.

"Me and my buddy were out there, we heard this noise and we looked up. I thought the cliff...two cars flying in the air...50 feet for one of them," Belli shared.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), two cars crashed near the Cliff House, sending both cars over the cliff. The driver in one of the cars died on the scene while the driver in the other car suffered minor injuries.

Aerial footage showed firefighters pulling a dog from a bush at the crash site.

David Mendoza came back Tuesday night to get his car that was still parked near the crash scene.

"I was wondering, 'Oh, do I even want to see what's on the other side of the cliff?' And everyone said 'Somebody hit a parked car,'" Mendoza said.

Others in the area say speeding is a major concern along the street, but for Belli, it's a scene he'll never forget.

"It wasn't really close to me. It's probably like 100 yards away, but it was kinda freaky to see tire fly in the air and land in the water," Belli expressed.