Several cars in Tim Walz’s motorcade crash, Democratic VP nominee unharmed

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was unharmed after several cars in his motorcade crashed while en route to a campaign event in Milwaukee.

According to a statement released by the Secret Service, the accident happened shortly before 1:00pm Central just outside of Milwaukee, involving three support vehicles near the back of the motorcade.

A pool reporter traveling with the governor said some passengers were "violently thrown forward" and others were "shaken but okay."

The accident resulted in some minor injuries.

There was no impact to the car that Walz was riding in, and it continued on to a Laborfest event where he spoke about the crash.

"First off, let me say some of you might have heard some of my staff and members of the press that were traveling up with us were involved in a traffic accident on the way here today, we've spoken with the staff. I'm relieved to say that with a few minor injuries, everybody's going to be okay. So thank you. President Biden and vice president Harris called to check in, and we certainly appreciate their concern. And I want to express my sincere thanks to the US Secret Service and all the local first responders. for their quick reaction to help. So on behalf the Vice President, myself and our entire campaign were grateful for your work today and every day. Thank you." Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice Presidential Nominee

The cause of the crash is still unclear, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating.