EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), the crash happened Tuesday night in the area of Cooley Road and Evan Hewes Highway.

Three people were injured following the crash, but according to sources, one of them was taken to a local hospital.

Karina Bazarte will provide updates on this story.