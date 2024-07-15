Bus passengers injured following crash in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A fatal passenger bus accident was reported Sunday afternoon on the San Felipe-Puertecitos Highway.

There were 12 seriously injured, including four seriously injured children. Those with serious injuries had to be transferred to the Mexicali General Hospital, while the non-seriously injured passengers were transferred to Puerto de San Felipe for medical attention at the community hospital, in the clinics of ISSTECALI, IMSS, ISSSTE and Sedena.

More than 30 people were referred to the Mexicali General Hospital.

Rescue work on the accident and transfers began at around 6:00pm until almost 1:00am.

Children, women, men and elderly people arrived to the emergency area in ambulances from rescue groups, such as Brigadas del Sol, Bomberos and Red Cross.

They coordinated to provide timely care, while the street in front of the hospital was closed to exclusive ambulance traffic.

The passengers, all from Playas de Rosarito, are from a Christian community that had spent the weekend in small ports on a traditional trip they make every year, according to a relative of the passengers.

They were returning and expected to arrive at their destination in the early morning.