Crashes

El Centro man found dead after car crashes into canal on Austin Road

Published 4:52 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from El Centro was found dead in a solo car crash on Austin Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP officers arrived on scene to a crash on Austin Road north of Evan Hewes Highway at about 4:44 a.m. June 23.

During their investigation, officers found a 38-year-old man from El Centro in a 2005 Nissan Titan crashed into the Central Main Canal. CHP says the reasons for him veering into the canal is still under investigation.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene after succumbing to his injuries.

The man's identity is pending, says CHP.

According to CHP, the crash is under investigation, although the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and impairment is unknown.

