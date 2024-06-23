Man found dead after crashing into trees on Ave 5E

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found dead on the morning of June 23 after crashing into citrus trees, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Sheriffs responded to a call around 1:44 a.m. about a crash in the area of Avenue 5E and County 14th ¼ Street.

During their investigation, YCSO found a Suzuki Grand Vitara on Avenue 5E, which veered off the road and into citrus trees.

59-year-old Joi Howell of Yuma was declared deceased on scene.

YCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.