Skip to Content
Crashes

Dr. Pepper truck flips on icy roads near Reno

By ,
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:56 AM

RENO, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Winter weather is making for hazardous driving conditions in northern Nevada.

A snowstorm hit the area on Sunday causing all kinds of issues in the Reno area. Snow plows worked around the clock to clear snow from highways and freeways. However, the driving conditions were still treacherous.

A semi-truck carrying Dr. Pepper flipped on Interstate 80 (I-80) west of reno on Monday, spilling dozens of cases of soda in the snow-covered median.

No injured have been reported.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content