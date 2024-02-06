Dr. Pepper truck flips on icy roads near Reno

RENO, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Winter weather is making for hazardous driving conditions in northern Nevada.

A snowstorm hit the area on Sunday causing all kinds of issues in the Reno area. Snow plows worked around the clock to clear snow from highways and freeways. However, the driving conditions were still treacherous.

A semi-truck carrying Dr. Pepper flipped on Interstate 80 (I-80) west of reno on Monday, spilling dozens of cases of soda in the snow-covered median.

No injured have been reported.