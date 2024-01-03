Arizona man dead after Off Highway Vehicle crash

CHP says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a 57-year-old man from Lake Havasu City, Arizona died in an Off Highway Vehicle crash near Glamis.

According to CHP, on Tuesday afternoon, the 57-year-old man was driving a 2009 Polaris Ranger within the open desert of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (Glamis).

CHP said for unknown reasons, the driver was not able to maintain the Polaris Ranger upright as he drove through the open desert.

The Polaris Ranger then overturned which caused the driver fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

CHP said the 57-year-old man was wearing the proper head gear but was not wearing his safety belt.

The crash is still under investigation.