Car crash causes 8th Street closure

UPDATE (6 P.M.) - Around 5:30 p.m., a gray vehicle for an unknown reason and crashed with a power pole on 8th Street near Magnolia Avenue.

Eastbound and westbound of 8th Street were closed to traffic.

Yuma police and fire were on the scene.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car crash happened on 8th Street near Magnolia Avenue Wednesday evening.

8th Street is closed both ways due to the crash.

Please avoid the area until cleared.

