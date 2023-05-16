Crash collision involving fire engine and semi-truck on Highway 111 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The accident between the El Centro Fire Engine and semi-truck occurred at the intersection of Highway 111 and Evan Hewes Highway at approximately 2:50 p.m.

The semi-truck driver was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Three El Centro Firemen were responding to a mutual aid call of a semi-truck on fire at the intersection of Highway 111 and Worthington Road.

No injuries on the three firemen were reported.