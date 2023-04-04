Vehicle catches on fire in fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle chain-reaction crash causes an unidentified vehicle to catch flames resulting in the death of the driver and passenger.

Around 3:27 p.m. on Monday, April 3, a 60-year-old from El Centro was driving a 2023 Peterbilt on State Route 86 northbound north of State Route 78.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said an unidentified driver and their passenger were driving an unidentified vehicle behind the 2023 Peterbilt.

While a 58-year-old from Fresno was driving an unidentified Big Rig behind the unidentified vehicle.

CHP said for reasons still under investigation, the Big Rig collided with the rear of the unidentified vehicle that also collided with the 2023 Peterbilt.

The unidentified vehicle got caught in flames and the driver and passenger died due to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the 2023 Peterbilt and Big-Rig were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash said CHP.

CHP mentioned it is unknown if the driver and passenger of the unidentified vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

CHP also said it does not appear that impairment was a factor in the crash and that this case is under investigation.